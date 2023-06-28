Estadão Contenti

06/27/2023 – 22:30

Credit conditions are improving in emerging countries, as inflation slows down and moves away from its peak, however, several risks remain and threaten to impact economic activity. The analysis is by S&P Global, in its report on “Credit Conditions in Emerging Markets”, released on Tuesday.

The document recalls some of the consultancy’s growth projections, detailed in another report, published yesterday. S&P reinforces that economic activity in emerging countries should slow down in a “challenging” financial scenario and that basic interest rates should remain restrictive “for a longer period than originally expected”.

“We see two threats ahead: on the one hand, the Federal Reserve (Fed) may further increase its rates if inflation does not reduce in the US; on the other hand, we now expect higher interest rates to persist globally for longer, which will be a challenge for indebted companies”, points out the report.

S&P Global also points out that the slow economic recovery in China, amidst weakness in domestic and business confidence, may “infect” other economies in the Asian region and emerging markets dependent on the country.

In general, the consultancy expects that, in this scenario, negative rating actions should predominate, with few exceptions. In the case of Brazil, S&P recalls the recent change to a positive rating outlook and reinforces that the action was based on signs of greater certainty about the monetary and fiscal policy that may benefit the growth of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “Continued GDP growth coupled with the emerging framework for Brazilian fiscal policy may result in a lower-than-expected government debt load,” he points out.

Inflation among emerging markets

Inflation among emerging countries slowed down, however, it remains above the targets set by central banks in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America – except for Brazil.

The report projects that average annual inflation across emerging Asia – excluding the Philippines – is expected to reach central bank targets as early as 2023. “However, for most other emerging countries, returning inflation to central bank targets by the end of 2024 should be a difficult journey”, evaluates S&P Global.

According to the consultancy, there are many factors at work that could result in supply chain shocks and increase inflation, such as the war in Ukraine, monetary tightening in advanced economies and the El Niño weather phenomenon.

The latter could generate diverse effects globally, harming the production of agricultural commodities. "In South America, the effects of El Niño are mixed with more rain in Peru and northeastern Brazil, but droughts in southern Brazil; the impact varies in Colombia, but it is significant for coffee production", concludes S&P.
























