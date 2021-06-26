The SP finally breaks with its youth party Rood. A spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday. Rood previously decided that board members do not have to be members of the SP and may even be members of other parties, which, according to the SP, “is contrary to the rules of the game that have been agreed upon together”. 84 percent of the SP party council voted in favor of a split on Saturday.

The relationship between the SP and Rood has been tense for some time. Last November, the SP expelled five members of Red because they were in favor of a violent revolution – the five deny this. One of them, Olaf Kemerink, was subsequently appointed chairman of Rood. The youth party adjusted the statutes, so that the lack of SP membership was no problem. As a result, the SP party leadership decided to cancel its financial and organizational support for Rood.

In the meantime, a committee was investigating the relationship between the SP and Rood. This so-called Kooiman committee concluded last May that an irreconcilable difference of opinion has arisen between the SP and Rood and that the party should say goodbye to its youth section. 84 percent of the party council on Saturday agreed with all the conclusions and recommendations of the committee, thus ending the cooperation.

The party board of the SP will work in the coming period on “a plan how to organize young people in the SP”, according to the press release. This is important for the party, as the SP won few votes among young people during the recent parliamentary elections.

