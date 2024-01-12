Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/12/2024 – 20:46

The storms that hit São Paulo again this Friday, 12th, left the entire capital of São Paulo in a state of alert for flooding, as monitored by the Climate Emergency Management Center (CGE), of the City of São Paulo.

The agency recorded winds of 44.5 km/h in Campo de Marte (northern zone), and states that heavy rains could cause “rivers and streams to overflow”, in addition to “impassable flooding points” in the city.

“The next few hours of the night continue with rain of up to heavy intensity”, stated the CGE in the early afternoon. “There is potential for the formation of impassable flooding and overflows of rivers and streams”, informs the agency, which predicts a reduction in rainfall during the morning hours.

The Fire Department, which monitors the occurrences together with the Civil Defense, was called to 27 calls for falling trees, two cases of flooding, and one landslide in the capital and metropolitan region of São Paulo. The cases occurred between midnight and 6pm this Friday and there were no victims, according to the CB.

“Images from the CGE meteorological radar at São Paulo City Hall show heavy rain mainly in the southeast, south and west zones in points in the north zone such as Pirituba/Jaraguá”, informed the CGE, in a bulletin updated at 6:24 pm.

This Friday's storms are being formed by the action of a cold front coming from the interior of the State. Instability, according to Civil Defense and meteorological agencies, may persist throughout the weekend, and throughout São Paulo.

In the capital and the metropolitan region of São Paulo, the forecast is for heavy rain, with accumulations of up to 90mm.

According to the CGE, Saturday will be “unstable and rainy weather since dawn”, with moderate to heavy rain from the afternoon onwards. On Sunday, the 14th, the rain decreases, but the weather remains unstable, with drizzle and intermittent light rain.

See SP's temperature forecast for the next few days:

Friday: between 20ºC and 25ºC

Saturday: between 18ºC and 21ºC

Sunday: between 19ºC and 27ºC

Monday: between 21ºC and 30ºC

The storms are expected to be more intense in the regions of Vale do Ribeira, Itapeva, Vale do Paraíba, north coast, Barretos, Franca and Ribeirão Preto, where accumulations can reach 100mm, according to Civil Defense.

For Baixada Santista and the regions of Campinas and Sorocaba, the forecast is for rain that could reach a volume of 80mm. For the regions of Bauru and Araraquara, accumulations should reach 70mm and for the regions of São José do Rio Preto, Araçatuba, Presidente Prudente and Marília, accumulations of 60mm.

São Paulo faced consecutive days of storms this week. On Wednesday, the 10th, the central region of São Paulo suffered a night of flooding and serial disruptions. The flow of water blocked roads and affected buildings, homes and businesses.

This Tuesday, the 9th, a 62-year-old man died of electrocution after a live wire fell in Moema, in the south zone. On Monday, the 8th, part of the maintenance structure for the Ibirapuera Park marquee, also in the south zone, collapsed and left four people injured.