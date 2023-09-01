Municipalities must be able to expropriate buildings more easily when they have been vacant for a long time. This must be converted into living space for young people, starters and people with a disability. This is what the SP proposes in its election manifesto.

The housing shortage is one of the biggest concerns among voters. All parties are presenting their election program in which they propose solutions. Among other things, the SP is looking for expropriation of vacant buildings, a general compulsory residence for new-build houses so that they cannot be bought up and then rented out, and the conversion of housing corporations into non-profit associations.

“People in the country want a quick solution to the shortage of affordable housing,” says SP leader Lilian Marijnissen. “The solution to many problems cannot come from the market, as the past cabinets have too often thought. But not always from the government. By giving people more control. Giving tenants more say in where housing corporations build by turning them into associations is an example of this.” See also Watch the first commercials of Lula, Bolsonaro, Tebet and Soraya

In the program presented by the SP on Friday there is no change of course compared to previous programs. For example, the party wants to lower the state pension age to 65 years and reverse the new pension system. The party also wants lower taxes for lower incomes and higher taxes for people who earn more than average. The minimum wage should be raised to 16 euros per hour. Benefits should increase accordingly.

The SP also advocates the introduction of a work permit for everyone who wants to work here and who is not a Dutch citizen. This requires changes to European rules. The SP wants to abolish the European Union in its current form and return to cooperation in which the member states have more say in their own policies.

The SP also wants, among other things, that city and regional transport will immediately become free for the over-65s and children under the age of twelve. In time, all public transport should be free for everyone. The party also wants the reception of asylum seekers to take place more often than now in wealthy neighbourhoods. And to combat drug crime, the cultivation and sale of soft drugs for Dutch users must be legalized. See also Vaasa | An adult woman pretended to be 13 years old and went to the parish's afternoon club for months

The SP currently has nine seats in the House of Representatives.

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



We are facing a housing crisis. How did this come about and more importantly, how do we solve it? (video):



Watch all our videos about politics here: