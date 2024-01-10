Storms caused two deaths and blackouts in the capital of São Paulo; firefighters record more than 200 calls due to falling trees

The State of São Paulo is expected to continue recording storms at least until next Sunday (14 January 2024). The weather forecast for the afternoon of this Wednesday (10.Jan.2024), according to Civil Defense, there will be isolated rain showers throughout the State, which may be accompanied by gusts of wind and electrical discharges.

More than 200 calls for falling trees have been recorded in the State since Tuesday (Jan. 9). The storms also caused the death of a 62-year-old man, who was electrocuted after being hit by a power cable in the south of São Paulo. Before him, on Monday (January 8), another 58-year-old man died after a tree fell in Itupeva, 70 km from the capital of São Paulo.

The Civil Defense said that, in the last 24 hours, rainfall amounts ranging from 30mm to 89mm were recorded, with emphasis on the municipalities of Marília (with 89mm), Iporanga (78mm) and São Paulo (61mm).

The storm damaged the electrical grid. To the Power360Enel, the company responsible for energy distribution in SP, reported which normalized the energy supply “for practically all customers” affected by Monday's rain, and for 60% of customers affected by Tuesday's rain. However, it did not inform the number of homes that are still without electricity.

“More than 800 teams continue to work around the clock to fully restore supply for everyone. It is worth mentioning that in many places, falling trees destroyed entire sections of the network and that the reconstruction work in each of these incidents is complex and often time-consuming, as it involves replacing cables and poles”, said Enel.