Brazil will return to host Formula 1 races – after being out of the 2020 season because of the pandemic. The Brazilian Grand Prix will be played on November 7, at the Interlagos racetrack, in São Paulo. The competition organizers opened the ticket pre-sale this Friday (18.Jun.2021).

40,000 people are expected on each of the 3 days of the GP (which includes qualifying practice and the race). The racecourse has a capacity for 70,000 spectators. It should be an event that symbolizes the resumption of events open to the public in Brazil.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), said that by September 13, the entire resident population of the state should have received at least the 1st dose of the vaccine against covid-19. Conducting the GP with the public takes into account this vaccination schedule, which also depends on the shipment of imported doses of vaccines.

Following the model of the countries in which F1 had the presence of fans throughout the 2021 season, fans will be required to present a document that proves the application of the two doses of the vaccine to enter the racecourse.

to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, Alan Adler, the race’s promoter, said the plan is to make the stage the 1st major event with public in the state since March 2020, when the covid-19 pandemic interrupted the sporting events, which were later resumed without spectators.

“F1 will be a symbol of the resumption of big events. There’s no reason not to be. It is an industry that has demonstrated around the world that it has all the conditions to operate safely“, said Adler.

Tickets cost from BRL 650 to BRL 12,800. Prices include tickets for the 3 days of activities on the circuit and can be purchased on the website www.f1saopaulo.com.br.

The pre-sale, which began at 7pm on the 6th (June 18th), will be aimed at the public that integrates a database of promoters, formed by the most assiduous attendees of the GP.

The general public will be able to register to have access to the 2nd batch of tickets, which will be sold from Tuesday (22.jun). On the 25th, the remaining tickets from this batch will be available on the website.

