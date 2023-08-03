Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/02/2023 – 17:19 Share

For the first time, state schools in São Paulo will no longer receive textbooks from the national program managed by the Ministry of Education (MEC), which has been purchasing books for the entire country for decades. The secretary of Education in São Paulo, Renato Feder, decided to give up 10 million copies for elementary school students 2 (6th to 9th grade) next year to use only digital material. High school will also no longer have printed books.

“The class is a big TV, which shows Power Point slides, students with paper and pen, taking notes and doing exercises. The traditional book, it comes out,” said Feder to the Estadão. Since April, the administration of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) has been recommending that teachers use the digital class diary, which contains classes for all subjects, organized into around 20 slides. The teacher opens the class on his cell phone or computer and projects it on the TV in the room.

The current decision, to exchange MEC’s ​​works for digital material, was advanced by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. “It is not a digital textbook. It is a more assertive material, with figures, games, 3D images, exercises. He can click on links, open videos, navigate through a museum,” continued Feder.

This material, according to him, is produced by a team from the Department of Education, with 100 teachers, and aligned with the São Paulo curriculum. According to the secretary, the decision to abandon the printed textbooks was to not give “two commands” to the teacher and to question the quality of the works of the National Textbook Program (PNLD).

“Is it to use the book or the digital material from the secretariat? What falls on the test: the book or digital material? The teacher was confused”, adds the secretary.

According to him, the state government also identified that the material that would be distributed by the PNLD in 2024 was “more shallow, more superficial” and “attempts to cover a very extensive curriculum in a superficial way”.

The PNLD has existed – not always with that name – for over 80 years in the country. It was restructured during the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002) when it began to establish strict evaluation criteria. Through the program, MEC buys textbooks for all public schools in the country, in a business that moves R$ 1 billion and 150 million works per year.

Publishers need to submit their books to a team of specialists, who may or may not approve the works, as required by the notices. Conceptual errors, outdatedness, prejudice are reasons for immediate exclusion.

Technical quality of MEC books should be valued, says specialist

“The technical quality of the books offered by the PNLD has to be valued. Misinformation does not pass, it is a great responsibility to have material that is read by millions”, says the executive director of Instituto Reuna, Katia Smole. In a note, the MEC informed that the PNLD is “an important policy of the Ministry of Education, with current adhesion of 95% of the networks in Brazil”. And that remaining in the program “is voluntary, in accordance with the legislation, adhering to one of the basic principles of the PNLD, which is respect for the autonomy of networks and schools”.

Katia, who was secretary of basic education at the MEC during the Michel Temer administration (2016-2018), researches the introduction of digital books in several countries and says that none of them did so abruptly and interrupting the use of printed material.

Asked about how São Paulo would guarantee the quality of the material created by the government, Feder replied that there is a review team at the secretariat. He also said that the teachers themselves can evaluate the material. Many of the PNLD 2024 books, which were refused by the State, are used in top private schools in the capital, such as Moderna, FTD and Saraiva. They will also be sent to public schools in other states with an interactive digital version.

As it has the largest education network in the country, with approximately 5 million students, São Paulo represents 15% of the PNLD. The secretary’s decision led to criticism from specialists, publishers and teachers’ organizations.

“For the entire book chain, authors, printers, paper industry, editorial staff, it is a very representative loss”, says the president of the Brazilian Association of Books and Educational Content (Abrelivros), Angelo Xavier. “And since the student will study at home, not everyone has cell phones, computers, internet”, he adds.

According to Feder, schools can print the material for those who do not have equipment at home. Teachers, however, have been complaining about the lack of quality paper and printers, which the government also promises to invest in next year.

The union of teachers of the state network (Apeoesp) says that Feder wants to impose “a single thought on teachers and students of the state education network, going against, once again, the freedom of professorship and the principle of freedom to teach and learn”.

Once approved by the MEC, the schools choose the books they intend to use among the many available in the catalogue. School networks can also choose a single book for each subject. Feder made this decision when he was secretary of education in Paraná.

UNESCO recommends technology only as a complement

A report by the United Nations arm for education (Unesco), released last week, recommended the use of technology as a complement to other strategies in the classroom, and not as a replacement. The document cites research that indicates negative effects on learning when students make intensive use of technologies in education.

One such study analyzed results from 79 countries that participated in Pisa, the OECD’s international assessment. The result shows that the performance improvement occurs even when the technologies are used moderately. Among students who indicated use greater than “several times a week”, academic gains were decreasing, informs Unesco.

One of the reasons given is the distraction caused by electronic equipment, such as cell phones, which have been banned in 1/4 of the countries analyzed by Unesco. But research has also shown that students who read texts on paper can perform better on reading comprehension tests than those who read on computers. And that digital reading can affect comprehension, retention and reflection. Feder should also buy digital literary works in August to be read in schools, on computers, by students.

Analyzes by the Reúna Institute on the introduction of digital books in schools in countries such as Estonia, Korea and the Netherlands, references in world education, show that it was done gradually, with the participation of teachers and publishers. “Research shows that there are ways to improve learning by combining digital and print,” says Katia.

According to her, the countries invested first in the digital training of teachers to be able to introduce digital books and in a careful evaluation of the results. “We need good monitoring. If I take material, teach classes, take a test, obviously there is a chance that students will do well, but what about the metacognitive processes?” she questions.

“The idea of ​​education as training has long been outgrown. Fundamentals are important, but are they not enough to form a citizen of the 21st century?, adds Katia.

The Brazilian Association of Authors of Educational Books (Abrale), which brings together some of the main authors in the country, released a note criticizing São Paulo’s decision. “Technology in education is undeniably indispensable these days, but in the right dosage”, he says. Citing the Unesco report, the entity completes that the measure “causes surprise for having been taken at a time when the international community points to a contrary decision”.