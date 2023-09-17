Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/16/2023 – 18:20

The city of São Paulo opened, this Saturday (16), the 13th edition of Virada Sustentável, which proposes the visualization of a present and a future of sustainability, by encouraging art and play. To take the message to all audiences until the 24th, the festival organization adopted the strategy of offering activities in different parts of the capital of São Paulo.

The Villa-Lobos, Augusta and Bruno Covas parks are part of the itinerary, as well as Unibes Cultural and Ocupação Nove de Julho. Sesc-SP units and the network of 56 CEUs (unified educational centers), which will also have programming, which highlights the capillarity of the event, which has a partnership with the United Nations (UN).

Related news:

Another characteristic of the event is the variety of topics covered. Seeking to maintain a non-partisan stance, the event takes on the banners of biodiversity, social inclusion and the fight against racism and warns about ongoing climate change.

In November, Belém will host the festival for the first time. In Manaus, the event will be held for the 11th time, in the same month.

To find out what the organization has in store for each of the programming days, just consult the site event official.