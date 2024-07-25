S&P: Eurozone economy still suffering in July

“The Eurozone is suffering also in July, for the seventh consecutive month, weighed down above all by the economies of France and Germany. All economic indicators (in particular industrial production and commercial activity) have been in decline”, these are the indications of S&P Global in summary. The institute collects observations from the purchasing managers (PMI) of the euro area. The 50.1 points in July are a thin line between recession and economic expansion. What is holding back the recovery in the euro area?



First of all, the weakness of the industrial sectors of German and French factories during the month of July. The manufacturing indices of Germany and France, in fact, fell below 50 points (the recession limit) to 42.6 and 44.1 points respectively. And this weighs on the overall European economy. While production is crying, services, on the other hand, are doing a little better. The services sector, especially French ones, in fact grew by 1.1 points in June. In particular, as far as France is concerned, this “liveliness” was helped by the Olympic Games and the wave of new orders. For several observers, the sporting event is fueling the bloc’s second-largest economy. “Business activity among French service providers has increased for the first time in three months, and this appears to have been triggered by the Olympics.”

S&P: European labor market also weak

However, not even the Olympics were enough to support the various European economic sectors, including, for example, the labor market. In fact, in the month in question, job creation in the Eurozone also slowed down, also due to two months of falling orders. Trade is also suffering. European ports are struggling to grow international sales. Exports from the Twenty-seven have been depressed for a good 30 months. New orders fell in the month in question by 0.2 points, from 49.4 in June to 49.2 points in July.

From the powerful Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB), it is confirmed that this decline in employment is worrying: “The consistency with which companies in the manufacturing sector are cutting jobs month after month is disturbing. Companies are a bit cautious in cutting staff, because there may still be some hope in the short to medium term”. At a general level, S&P also noted a decline in productivity in the European countries examined. But optimism, despite the situation, does not seem to be lacking. S&P in fact does not rule out growth in the eurozone in the third quarter of the year and with room for recovery. The greatest optimism comes from Bloomberg which underlines how “this pause will only be short-term and the weakness will not last.” A confirmation of these forecasts comes from the increase in orders in Sweden. A sign that gives hope.