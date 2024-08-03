The measure is part of the SP Sempre Alerta program and aims to promote actions such as encouraging conscious consumption and supporting municipalities

The Government of São Paulo published this week the decree that institutes the State Drought Resilience Plan – SP Sempre Alerta, with guidelines and actions for prevention, mitigation and response to the impacts of prolonged drought in 2024.

The measure aims to encourage conscious water consumption, offer support to municipalities affected by drought, integrate state climate resilience policies and programs already underway, among other initiatives.

The decree provides for the possibility of partnerships with municipalities, municipal consortiums, public and private entities, in addition to other powers and spheres of government, for the implementation of preventive programs and actions and responses to drought.

The continuous supply of drinking water to the population; support for agricultural activity in regions affected by water shortages; and encouragement of municipalities to adhere to Contingency Plans to deal with the dry season and the Universalizes SPfrom the Secretariat of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics are also among the plan’s objectives.

Actions against drought

The plan foresees three axes of action for the Government of São Paulo: prevention, immediate response and communication.

For prevention, there will be training for members of the State Civil Defense and Protection System and provision of equipment to municipalities necessary for initial actions to prevent and contain forest fires; improvement of water preservation and consumption rules, reinforcement of monitoring of the use of water resources and preparation of studies for the use of reused water in agriculture, among other measures.

Immediate response actions include providing humanitarian aid materials to municipalities affected by drought and to assist vulnerable populations; supporting city governments in emergency actions to restore the supply of drinking water and combat forest fires in major emergencies; supporting municipalities in the processes of declaring a state of emergency and public calamity; issuing alerts for low humidity and periods of drought; and providing a legal instrument for municipalities to adhere to the drilling of wells and the acquisition of Compact Water Treatment Plants.

Assistance is also planned for rural producers through resources and actions linked to FEAP (São Paulo Agribusiness Expansion Fund), from the Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply, and Desenvolve-SP (São Paulo State Development Agency S/A), linked to the Secretariat of Economic Development.

The Communications Secretariat will coordinate outreach activities, including an advertising campaign, on the rational use of water, water conservation practices, prevention of forest fires and respiratory diseases and viruses.

The decree also creates a Management Committee, coordinated by the Secretariat of the Civil House, which will be responsible for monitoring, evaluating and reviewing the plan. In addition to the Civil House, the state plan for resilience and mitigation of the impacts of the prolonged drought in 2024 includes the secretariats of the Military House; Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics; Agriculture and Supply; Social Development; Economic Development; Finance and Planning; Public Security; Communication and Health.

With information from Government of SP.