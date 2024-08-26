Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2024 – 14:54

After last week’s round of electoral polls showed changes in the race for the Executive of the capital of São Paulo, there is now a date for the release of the next survey to measure voting intention rates for the candidates for Mayor of São Paulo. The next survey to be released is by the Quaest institute and will be published on Wednesday, the 28th.

The collection period is from Sunday, the 25th, to Tuesday, the 27th. The institute will interview 1,200 São Paulo residents aged 16 or over, in person. The survey, which was commissioned by TV Globo, is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-08379/2024.

This will be Quaest’s first survey to measure the voting intentions of voters in São Paulo after the registration of candidates. The company’s previous survey was released on July 30 and indicated, in one of the scenarios, a three-way tie between Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), with 20% of voting intentions, TV presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB) and federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), with 19% each.

Pablo Marçal (PRTB) came next, with 12%, followed by federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB), with 5%. This stimulated scenario included the presence of federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil), with 3% of voting intentions, but the parliamentarian did not continue in the race. Marina Helena, from Novo, had 3% of mentions.

New scenario, new research

The Quaest survey will be the first to include a collection period after the indication of a new panorama in the voting intention indexes for the São Paulo City Hall. Last week, the surveys by AtlasIntel, Datafolha and Paraná Pesquisas on the electoral scenario in the capital of São Paulo were released. Each institute uses its own methodologies, and the percentages obtained by each company are not comparable with each other.

However, there are two points in common to the three surveys: taking into account the respective margins of error of the surveys, the businessman and former coach Pablo Marçal (PRTB) was the only one among the mayoral candidates to obtain a real gain in voting intentions.

Another conclusion common to the three surveys is that, with the growth, the PRTB candidate is now technically tied with the leaders of the surveys. In the AtlasIntel survey, the technical tie is with Ricardo Nunes (MDB), while Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) is in the lead, alone; in the Datafolha and Paraná Pesquisas surveys, the tie within the margin of error is three-way, between Nunes, Boulos and Marçal.

Pablo Marçal rose in the polls after winning the support of the Bolsonarist electorate. However, in the same week, the former coach entered into a collision course with Jair Bolsonaro (PL) himself, who supports the reelection of Nunes.

In light of Marçal’s rise, the former president used his WhatsApp channel on Thursday, the 22nd, to share a video gathering different moments in which the businessman made statements against the former president. The PRTB candidate, in response, stated that he helped Jair Bolsonaro’s 2022 campaign with financial resources and strategic support. On social media, there was a public exchange of barbs between the former coach and the Bolsonaro clan.

Lawyer Fabio Wajngarten, who represents Jair Bolsonaro in court, downplayed the results of the polls published last week. For Wajngarten, who headed the Secretariat of Social Communication (Secom) during Bolsonaro’s administration, the surveys released did not reflect “the true electoral picture” of the capital of São Paulo. The former secretary was referring to the period in which the polls were collected, which predates the split between Marçal and Bolsonaro.

The Quaest survey will be the first to measure whether or not Jair Bolsonaro’s mobilization against Pablo Marçal has an effect on the former coach’s voting intention rates.