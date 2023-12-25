Meals will be delivered from January 2nd to each student's home schools

A Seduc-SP (Secretariat of Education of the State of São Paulo) will open 3,422 schools during the January holidays to offer lunch to students in the network. During class periods, the organization serves almost 2 million students daily in these educational institutions.

Schools will be open for students from January 2nd. Meals will be provided centrally or through cook contracts and purchases of inputs directly by the department. In other teaching units, food is provided in a decentralized manner, by city halls.

According to Nayla Veríssimo, technical director of the School Food Department of Education in SP, the teams will be instructed to provide lunches to students during the vacation period. Food will be served at each student's home school.

Meals will be offered according to the “manifestation of parents and family” for “avoid waste and maintain access to food even outside school hours”.

During the July 2023 break, schools served more than 160,000 meals, in a project that inspired the opening of schools during the January school holidays.