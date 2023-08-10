Risk analysis company lowers the petrochemicals score from stable to negative after the last quarterly results

the risk agency S&P (Standard & Poor’s) downgraded this Wednesday (9.Aug.2023) Braskem’s credit outlook to “negative”. Previously, the company’s outlook was “stable”. Here’s the full of the press release (2 MB).

In a note, the agency reported that the decrease in the prospect of petrochemicals is related to the low profitability that the company has presented in recent quarters. According to S&P, Braskem’s credit rating, which remains at BBB-, could drop over the next 12 months.

“The petrochemical company Braskem SA has shown very weak profitability in recent quarters, given the slow growth in demand and the significant entry of new capacity into the market. And we expect these conditions to remain in the coming quarters.”says the note.

On the 3rd (8.Aug), Braskem reported a net loss of R$ 771 million in the 2nd quarter of 2023. Ebitda (acronym in English for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in the period was R$ 703 million in the 2nd quarter of this year and had a 34% drop compared to the amount for the same period of 2022: R$ 3.927 billion.

Ebitda is one of the most important indicators for composing a credit perspective analysis. The S&P statement informs that the ratio of the company’s debt to Ebitda will be crucial to avoid a drop in the company’s credit rating.

“The credit outlook reflects that we could downgrade Braskem’s ratings in the next 12 months if Braskem does not reduce its debt to Ebitda to 3.0x-3.5x in 2024 and below 3.0 in 2025”said S&P.

Read more: