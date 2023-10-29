Legislation determines the inclusion of recyclable collector cooperatives in the reuse and disposal process

The governor of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) sanctioned the law on Tuesday (October 17, 2023) 17,806 2023, which establishes new rules for the disposal of solid waste produced in public, private or public-private events held throughout the State. The legislation has immediate effect and seeks to bring environmental, social and economic benefits.

The law determines that the management of the entire chain – collection, transportation, treatment and environmentally appropriate final disposal – for shows, musical festivals, regional festivals, sports championships, congresses, fairs and the like, is the responsibility of organizers, suppliers and establishments. It also stipulates that the process should preferably be carried out by cooperatives of recyclable material collectors, which expands the economic chain and opens up space for the expansion of this type of service.

“These events, in general, are large producers of recyclable material. The inclusion of cooperatives adds an important sustainability component, because they know the appropriate destination for materials”evaluates Evaldo Azevedo, solid waste coordinator at Semil (Secretary of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics of São Paulo).

The measure also has an educational nature by giving organizers, establishments and suppliers the obligation to inform and guide participants about correct disposal, in conjunction with the event’s publicity strategies.

PLATFORM

O Government of São Paulo has a platform from Semil, which contributes to subsidizing municipalities in the planning of solid waste management (garbage collection) and in state management in the formulation of public support and optimization policies.

The participation of each city hall is a mandatory step for the city to have access to the fraction of solid waste in the Environmental ICMS (Tax on Operations Relating to the Circulation of Goods and on the Provision of Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services). As a portion of the tax returns to the municipality, this is an important incentive for more and more cities to develop environmental preservation actions.

Registration is annual and is done using a form that allows the annual calculation of the IGR (Waste Management Index) and the IRS (Solid Waste Index), which gives access to the Environmental ICMS benefit.

The current strategies indicated in the new law complement the PNRS (National and State Solid Waste Policy), which define requirements and the obligation for event organizers to present a management plan – including the participation of the collectors’ cooperative.

With information from Government of São Paulo.