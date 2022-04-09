The agency S&P (Standard & Poor’s) this Saturday (Apr 9, 2022) lowered the rating in foreign currency from Russia to “selective default”. The reason is the increased risk that Moscow will not honor its commitments to foreign debt holders due to sanctions imposed by the West in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

THE “selective default” is when a debtor fails to pay the holders of securities of a specific type of debt – in this case, debt in foreign currency – but can continue to meet obligations in other types of loans.

In a statement, S&P cited that Russia made payments last Monday (Apr 4) in rubles. “Today, we do not expect investors to be able to convert these payments in rubles to dollars (…) or for the government to convert these payments [em dólar] within a 30 day grace period”, declared the agency.

Russia tried to pay the bonds in dollars, but the transfer was blocked by US sanctions. The US Treasury Department refused to approve an exception to allow the payment to go through.

According to S&P, Russia should be the target of new sanctions that will prevent “willingness and technical skills” from the country “to honor the terms and conditions of its obligations to foreign debt holders”.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday (Apr 7) that the country will do everything possible to pay off creditors.

Western-imposed sanctions have already raised risk premiums on the country’s sovereign debt. They also provoked an increase in the basic interest rate from 10.5% to 20% and a depreciation of the ruble, informed the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) In this month.