To date, 6 of the 7 defendants have been tried and received sentences of more than 20 years in prison.

The TJ-SP (Court of Justice of São Paulo) sentenced this Tuesday (24.Sep.2024) 6 of the 7 people involved in the kidnapping and extortion of former player Marcelinho Carioca, in December 2023, to more than 20 years in prison and a fine.

Judge Sérgio Cedano of the 2nd Criminal Court of Itaquaquecetuba sentenced the defendants for the crimes of criminal association, robbery with the use of a firearm and extortion through kidnapping. The 7th person involved has not yet received a sentence because he was a fugitive and was only arrested in August. The defendant awaits trial.

Here are the sentences handed down to those involved:

Jones Santos Ferreira – 24 years and 4 months of imprisonment;

– 24 years and 4 months of imprisonment; Caio Pereira da Silva – 28 years, 5 months and 10 days;

– 28 years, 5 months and 10 days; Thauannata Lopes dos Santos – 21 years and 4 months;

– 21 years and 4 months; Camily Novais da Silva – 21 years and 4 months;

– 21 years and 4 months; Wadson Fernandes Santos – 24 years and 4 months; and

– 24 years and 4 months; and Eliane Lopes de Amorim – 24 years and 4 months.

Remember the case

On December 16, Marcelinho went to a concert by singer Thiaguinho in São Paulo. In a video showing the bruises he suffered after being kidnapped, the former player said that after the concert, he went to Thais’ house in Itaquaquecetuba to deliver the tickets for the performance on Sunday, December 17, since he could not attend. The two worked together at the Itaquaquecetuba Sports Department, where the former player was secretary.

“Three streets later [da casa de Thais]there’s a community party, funk music playing and all that. As soon as I arrived and talked to everyone who was there in front of her house, 3 individuals arrived and approached me.”he said.

Marcelinho and his wife were held hostage by the kidnappers, forced into a car and had their faces covered with a hood. “After that I didn’t see anything else”he spoke.

The kidnappers asked Marcelinho for money and took him to a prison. “I said, ‘No problem, man. You can take everything. I just want you to let me go.’”

