Court decides that only data “that allows the individualization of those infected and dead” should not be disclosed

The TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) determined that the secrecy imposed by the government of São Paulo and the City of São Paulo on information on Covid-19 cases and deaths from the disease in schools is illegal. The popular action was filed by the councilor Celso Giannazi (Psol-SP) and by the state deputy Carlos Giannazi (Psol-SP).

According to the decision of judge Larissa Kruger Vatzco, of the 12th Public Finance Court, “statistic data” should not be kept confidential, “since its disclosure is a measure that seeks to meet the public interest in monitoring the evolution of the pandemic in schools”. Here’s the complete (PDF – 52 kB).

The judge said that “Only data that allows the individualization of those infected and dead, such as name, CPF, ID, parents’ name, address, etc., must be kept confidential by the State, as these are indeed sensitive data”. But, “data such as age, gender, ethnicity and others that allow the grouping and categorization of cases of infection and death from covid-19 must be made public”.

The councilor and state deputy argued that the state decree that established Simed (Education Information and Monitoring System for Covid-19) violates the principle of administrative publicity that information of public interest must be made available. An excerpt from the document prohibits the dissemination of information related to Covid in schools on the grounds that it is personal and sensitive.

The judge said that “the which occurs from reading” from the excerpt “is that, by prohibiting the disclosure of data released in Simed, the Department of Education ended up subsuming generic facts into the norm, unrestrictedly prohibiting access to information”. Therefore, according to her, the device “should even be declared null”.

According to the decision, the measure applies to the city of São Paulo, which follows the state decree.