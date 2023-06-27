Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

06/26/2023 – 23:36

Share



The Chamber of Councilors of the city of São Paulo approved on Monday night (26), in a second and final vote, the revision of the Strategic Master Plan of the Municipality – bill (PL) 127/2023. There were 44 votes in favor, 11 against and no abstentions. For approval, at least 37 votes were needed. The Master Plan is a municipal law that guides the development and urban growth of the city.

The initial project, sent by the city of São Paulo to the Chamber in March, was approved with two substitutive texts and 13 amendments. Among them, the one that transforms the Allianz Parque, Neoquímica Arena, Morumbi and Fazendinha stadiums into attractive sports and tourist centers, which opens up the possibility for them to receive tax incentives in the future.

Related news:

Among the main changes approved today, in relation to the current master plan, from 2014, is the alteration of the radius that can be used for constructive consolidation (the construction of tall buildings), which increased from 600 meters – as established in 2014 – to 700 meters in the regions where there are train or subway stations. In places with bus lanes or VLT (light rail vehicle), the measure was increased from 300 to 400 meters.

The possibility of constructing taller buildings was also approved, provided that the building contains apartments for popular housing, and the permission to use resources from the Urban Development Fund (Fundurb) – currently used in the construction of popular housing, works against floods, sanitation and public transport improvements – for street resurfacing.

Permission was also approved for the construction of buildings with more parking spaces in the vicinity of train stations, subways, and bus lanes.

The bill’s rapporteur, Rodrigo Goulart (PSD) stated that the approved text represents an advance in relation to the previous one in 2014, and that the production of popular housing, or HIS (social interest housing), is guaranteed in the new plan. He also defended the increase in the radius of densification in the vicinity of public transport.

“It is a more homogeneous and qualified densification in each of these stations. And remembering that there will be possibilities for expansion as long as the parameters that are foreseen and very clear here in the text that we approved today are met, ”he said.

The rapporteur also defended the changes made to Fundurb. “At least 50% of the resources used for paving and recapping should be allocated to peripheral neighborhoods”, he highlighted.

Opposition councilor, Silvia from the Feminist Banquet (Psol) criticized the new master plan approved. According to her, the text represents a setback for the urban project of the city. “The construction of very large and high-quality buildings will advance in the heart of the neighborhood, it will further densify the expanded center due to the issue of the 700-meter axes”. She even criticized the changes in the use of Fundurb.

“It will also withdraw resources from Fundurb, which are resources aimed at popular housing, regularization and creation of parks. Because part of these resources now goes to road resurfacing. So, it is a project that, despite the changes that have been made, it still represents an attack on the right to the city”, he added.























