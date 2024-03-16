Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/16/2024 – 10:01

Amid a heat wave, São Paulo broke the record for the hottest day in March on Friday, the 15th, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet). But this should change very soon, as, according to the meteorology company Climatempo, this weekend promises to be even hotter in the city.

On Thursday, 14th, and Friday, 15th, the capital of São Paulo broke the record for maximum temperature recorded in the month of March. On both dates, the thermometers registered 34.3°C. This is the highest temperature recorded in the month, in the city of São Paulo, since measurements began in 1943. The same monthly maximum had already been recorded in 2012.

This weekend, the 16th and 17th, is the last of the summer and, according to Climatempo, it promises exceptional heat throughout the State of São Paulo. The capital has a chance to break records again, with maximum temperatures forecast of 35°C for Saturday and Sunday. Autumn begins on Wednesday the 20th.

In the State, temperatures of 37° to 39° will be observed again in the center, west and north, while in the rest of the interior and on the coast it will be 33°C to 36°C. “The temperatures are well above the normal average for March”, says Climatempo.

According to the Climate Emergency Management Center (CGE-SP), the capital dawned with clouds and muggy weather. The City Hall's network of meteorological stations points to an average of 23ºC. In the late afternoon, the arrival of the sea breeze may cause rapid and very isolated rain, but the forecast is for heat, which will be repeated on Sunday.

Heat wave

A new heat wave that hits part of Brazil caused the temperature to start rising on Wednesday, 13th. A heat wave is characterized when temperatures remain between 3°C and 5°C above average throughout the period.

Inmet issued a “danger” and “great danger” alert for heat waves in the South, Central-West and Southeast regions. Thermometers could exceed 30ºC in several cities in these regions throughout the week. According to the agency, the heat is caused by high atmospheric pressure, which causes the air to descend to the surface. This makes it difficult for clouds to appear and leaves the weather dry.

As there are no clouds, radiation reaches the Earth's surface with greater intensity. Added to this, there are more molecules close to the surface, which increases the pressure and causes the air to compress. The result is a rise in temperatures. There is also the aggravating factor that, due to the pressure exerted, the cold fronts from the sea are unable to enter the interior of Brazil and are more restricted to the country's coast.

According to the company MetSul, the high temperatures are the result of a heat bubble that will settle in northern Argentina and Paraguay. MetSul states that Mato Grosso do Sul will be the most affected, especially on the borders with Bolivia and Paraguay and in the Pantanal. Most cities in the state will have maximum temperatures of 37ºC. The heat will also reach the southwest of Mato Grosso and Goiás.

In Rio, the thermal sensation this weekend is expected to be above 50°C, according to Sistema Alerta Rio, the city's meteorological service.