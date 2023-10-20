S&P confirms the BBB rating for Italy

The S&P agency confirms the BBB rating for Italy with a stable outlook. Announcing the decision, the agency underlines how in Italy “economic growth will slow down in 2023 and 2024” due to “the increase in savings in the sector privatetightening credit conditions, slowing production and weakening global trade.”

S&P estimates that “Italy’s real GDP growth will return above 1% by 2025, aided by the acceleration of implementation of the Next Generation EU funds, which we believe will likely extend beyond 2026.”

“Fiscal consolidation will be more gradual than previously expected due to the economic slowdown and rising interest payments as a share of GDP reaching 4.2% per year close to 3.6% in 2021.”

The stable outlook for Italy confirmed by the S&P agency reflects “the vision of a slower budget consolidation than previously expected, also due to the increase in interest payments on the large public debt”. The agency writes this in the note confirming the BBB rating for our country.

S&P reports the possibility of “lowering ratings in the event that the government’s budgetary trajectory deviates significantly from its objectives. Even only partial implementation of structural economic and budgetary reforms, in particular those linked to the disbursement of EU funds , would pose risks to economic growth and public finances, and would consequently put downward pressure on the rating.”

S&P notes that “government debt and sensitivity to market conditions will remain high.” The agency’s baseline scenario predicts a reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio by 2026, reaching 132%, still above pre-pandemic levels (126%). Given the high level of public debt, Italy remains particularly sensitive to a deterioration in financing conditions, which could further weigh on fiscal outcomes.

