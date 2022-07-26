The S&P agency confirms the BBB rating for Italy and lowers the outlook from ‘positive’ to ‘stable’ in light of the risks for the reforms associated with the end of the legislature with the resignation of the government led by Mario Draghi.

According to the agency, “these developments could divert attention from key reforms and further weigh on confidence and growth at a time of high uncertainty and rising inflation” at European and global levels. A political evolution, explains S&P, which “could compromise the timely implementation of the fundamental milestones and objectives on which the PNRR funds depend” which for Italy are equivalent to 7.6% of GDP. In light of the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine, S&P has revised its estimate of Italian GDP down from 3.1 to 2.8% in 2022. Postponing the implementation of the objectives of the NRP – the agency underlines – could lead to postpone disbursement of funds and “this would reduce the expected thrust of the Next Generation EU Fund”.

On the public accounts front, S&P estimates Italy’s budget deficit of 6.3% of GDP for 2022 compared to the government’s 5.6% target, due to fiscal measures aimed at mitigating the increase in energy costs for households and businesses which over the entire year should cost around 28 billion euro (1.5% of GDP). For 2023, “we expect the government deficit to improve by 1.3 percentage points to 5.0% of GDP, although the outlook is uncertain. What matters most are the details of the next 2023 budget, which is expected to be handed over by the government. incoming by the end of the year “.

Finally, the agency expects that the net debt of general government will reach just under 138% of GDP (excluding guarantees from the European Financial Stability Fund) at the end of 2022 compared to 141.5% of GDP at the end of 2021, and then stabilize slightly. below 140% of GDP by the end of 2025.