S&P updated its rating for Spain this Friday night, confirming that the outlook continues to be negative on fiscal and structural challenges and that risks to Spain’s fiscal and growth path persist.

Regarding the recovery of the Spanish economy, S&P expects them to return to 2019 levels in 2022, as authorities gradually eliminate social distancing measures and commercial and global travel recovers.

Regarding European funds, it is pointed out that Spain is eligible for 12.8 percent of GDP in loans and transfers from the Recovery and Resilience Fund of the European Union, 2.7% of GDP that the Executive will spend on the framework of the 2021 budget plan.

They also project the consolidation of Spain’s budget deficit to 4.2% of GDP in 2022 from an estimated 11.8% last year, as the recovery in demand benefits revenues and the extraordinary economic support is gradually phased out.

Likewise, they foresee that the Spanish GDP will recover 5.7% this year, after a slow start due to the national bloc.