Victims died last Thursday (8.jun); bacterial disease is transmitted by tick bite

The Adolfo Lutz Institute, linked to the State Department of Health of São Paulo, confirmed on the night of Tuesday (June 13, 2023) 3 deaths caused by Rocky Mountain spotted fever in people who contracted the disease in the municipality of Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo.

The victims were a 28-year-old woman and a couple. – one 36 year old female and a 42 year old male. All deaths occurred on the last Thursday (8.jun). The 3 people were at an event at Fazenda Santa Margarida, in the rural region of Campinas, on May 27, and showed symptoms of the disease. Until this afternoon, the cause of only one of these deaths had been confirmed.

A 16-year-old teenager, who was also in the same place, is hospitalized in Campinas and the health service is investigating whether she contracted the bacteria.

In a note, the city hall of Campinas says that the municipality is an endemic area for spotted fever and that the municipal Health Department has fulfilled its responsibility to alert the population about the risks and prevention of the disease, “including carrying out actions in the areas of the districts of Sousas and Joaquim Egídio, which is the region where the leisure space is located”.

The city hall also informed that, immediately after being notified of the cases, the Devisa (Department of Health Surveillance) of the municipality triggered a series of prevention, information and mobilization actions against spotted fever at Santa Margarida Farm.

“Those responsible for the farm were notified about the importance of signaling regarding the risk of Rocky Mountain spotted fever. This information is essential for the person to adopt safe behaviors when visiting these spaces and also so that, after attending, if they show signs and symptoms, they can inform the doctor and facilitate the diagnosis.”

According to the city hall, in the next few days, technicians from Devisa will carry out a survey to check how the tick infestation is in the space. The municipal administration said that, last week, it reinforced actions against Rocky Mountain spotted fever in the city’s parks.

In a note, Fazenda Santa Margarita regretted the deaths and said that it always acted in accordance with the rules and legal requirements related to health surveillance. He also said that he maintains a rigorous process of maintenance and care in relation to the space and its conservation.

“All documentation at the Treasury is in compliance and regularity with the competent bodies and legal requirements, including the City Hall of Campinas. It is important to highlight that, in recent years, there has never been any case similar to this one. [na fazenda]”, it says.

The statement from the farm also points out that the rural region of Campinas has recurring cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever and that the municipality is responsible for controlling and preventing the disease.

“This disease is considered a zoonosis, that is, a disease that can be transmitted between animals and humans. It should be noted that the responsibility for the control and prevention of Rocky Mountain spotted fever is attributed to the municipality, as established by the relevant legislation.”

According to the São Paulo government, since the beginning of the year, 12 cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever have been registered in the State and 6 deaths, including the 3 confirmed today. In 2022, 53 cases were registered, with 37 confirmed deaths. Already in 2021, there were 76 cases and 42 deaths.

The city hall informed that all events at Fazenda Santa Margarida were suspended until the undertaking presents an environmental contingency and communication plan on the presence, in the space, of ticks that transmit spotted fever.

about the disease

Rocky Mountain spotted fever is an infectious disease caused by bacteria transmitted by tick bites. Contamination does not occur directly from person to person through contact. The disease is treatable if it is identified early.

“The Secretary of State for Health reinforces that people who live in or travel to transmission areas are attentive to the slightest sign of fever, body pain, discouragement, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain and that they seek a medical service informing that were in these regions to carry out an early treatment and prevent the disease from worsening.”

With information from Brazil Agency.