Uttar Pradesh is going to have assembly elections in 2022 (UP Assembly Election 2022). The Samajwadi Party (SP) is focusing on the youth to win this election. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has prepared a plan to publicly respect the workers of clean and clean image to connect the youth with the party. Along with this, voice has also been raised to demand that the sugarcane price should be Rs 500 per quintal to help farmers.SP Mukhiya Akhilesh Yadav, a persistent attacker on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is now determined to make the issue of corruption and Gudraj a political weapon. He is sending a message to the organization at the party’s district level that both corruption and Gudraj are currently dominated by the BJP. In such a situation, the SP will give a message to the youth to complete clean politics by adding workers with clean and clean image through the age of 18 years. For this, the youth who have completed 18 years are ready to make their voters as much as possible. There is a plan to boost morale by honoring the rest of the immaculate and clean image, including these youth, at every district level meeting. District president of Samajwadi Party’s Meerut unit Chaudhary Rajpal Singh says that such immaculate and clean image will be honored at the monthly meeting on Saturday.

According to Chaudhary Rajpal Singh, along with this, the issues of farmers will be raised in every district. Sugarcane price will be demanded to be Rs 500 quintal. He said that the sugarcane crop of farmers has gone to half the sugar mills, so far no rates have been fixed nor payment has been made, it will be demanded. The proposal will be passed in support of the peasant movement. The demand to implement MSP will be repeated. Tributes will be paid to the martyred farmers in the peasant movement and the martyred soldiers on the border in every district.