05/29/2023 – 10:29 am

Passengers using public transport in the city of São Paulo were surprised this Monday morning, the 29th, by the lack of buses in several neighborhoods of the city. According to São Paulo Transporte (SPTrans), the start of operations was delayed in nine of the system’s concessionaires and circulation is gradually being normalized.

Due to the impact of the partial strike, the São Paulo City Hall stated that the municipal vehicle rotation is suspended this Monday. Vehicles with end plates 1 and 2 can circulate normally.

“Aisles and exclusive lanes are not cleared for vehicle circulation. The rotation for trucks remains, as well as the Zone of Maximum Restriction to the Circulation of Trucks (ZMRC) and the Zone of Maximum Restriction to Chartered Vehicles (ZMRF)”, he said in a note.

During a general meeting held last Friday, the 26th, the Union of Drivers and Workers in Urban Road Transport of São Paulo (Sindmotoristas) stated that the workers approved a fight plan for this week.

“The decision was taken unanimously due to the absence of a new employer proposal containing the valuation of economic clauses and, in particular, the return of 30 minutes of paid meals. On the contrary, the Union of Urban Public Transport Companies of Passengers of São Paulo (SPUrbanuss) has not signaled any intention to contribute to an agreement”, he said in a statement.

This Monday, assemblies were held between 3 am and 5 am in all bus depots, according to the union. A workers’ march, leaving the union headquarters towards the City Hall of São Paulo, is scheduled for 3 pm this Tuesday, 30.

A new assembly to evaluate the movement is scheduled for next Thursday, the 1st.

In turn, SPUrbanuss, a civil entity that brings together the concessionaire companies responsible for passenger transport services by bus in the city of São Paulo, states that it regrets the position of Sindmotoristas, which adopts a posture that affects all workers, students and people. who need to move around the city, still in the course of negotiations for the Collective Convention 22/23.

“We hope that ethics and the good spirit prevail and the negotiations proceed, without further movements that harm the population that uses this essential service”, he said in a note.

congestion index

According to the Traffic Engineering Company (CET), based on the spreadsheet with kilometers of slowness recorded in the 20,000 km of streets and avenues in the city of São Paulo, at 8 am this Monday, 525 km of congested roads were recorded. Last Monday, the 22nd, it was 406 km.

CET, in partnership with the mobility application Waze, started to publicize since March this year the slowness of the entire city of São Paulo. The record for the time is still on March 23, with 779 km at 8:00 am, on the day that the metro workers' strike took place in São Paulo.
























