SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The city of São Paulo has suspended the operations of electric tricycles managed by the company Grilo Mobilidade, claiming that they are not in compliance with the municipal law that prohibits motorcycle taxis.

The Municipal Road Use Committee (CMUV) asked for the suspension of the company’s electric tricycle service, considering that the vehicles fall under the category of motorcycle taxis, a service prohibited by a municipal decree signed by Mayor Ricardo Nunes in January.

The company’s electric tricycles carry the driver plus two passengers in an enclosed cabin. Grilo announced the launch of its operations in the city earlier this month.

In the understanding of the committee, the characteristics place the operation of tricycles as a service similar to that of a motorcycle taxi, which is prohibited in the capital of São Paulo.

The committee said that a working group was set up to study the proposed municipal regulation of the activity “and until they are completed, the service should be suspended”.

Grilo Mobilidade said that it was surprised by the CMUV’s decision as it claims to have full authorization for circulation in accordance with rules required by the accredited transport technology operator modality (OTTC) and that it will appeal.

(By Beatriz Garcia, edit Alberto Alerigi Jr.)