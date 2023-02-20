The City of São Paulo announced that the Municipal Vehicle Rotation will be suspended for cars between the period from Monday (20) to Wednesday (22), due to Carnival. The rotation of heavy vehicles (trucks) is maintained.

In addition, the City Hall states that the other restrictions relating to traffic will operate in accordance with current legislation. Exclusive bus lanes will only be released on Tuesday (21). The release is valid until 4 pm on Wednesday (22).

Assembly of the Leisure Cyclelane is suspended until Sunday (26), returning only in March.

