Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/16/2023 – 6:20 am

Share



The City Hall of São Paulo will open a public tender with 142 vacancies to occupy positions with salaries that can reach R$ 26 thousand. Registration starts next Wednesday (21).

There are 60 vacancies for Municipal Tax Auditor, with initial remuneration of up to R$ 26 thousand, 60 vacancies for Planning and Organizational Development Analyst (APDO), with salaries of R$ 9 thousand, and 32 vacancies for Public Policy and Management Analyst (APPGG), with remuneration of R$ 12 thousand.

+ See states where donating blood can guarantee fee exemption in public tenders

For Municipal Tax Auditor and APPGG vacancies, it is necessary to have completed higher education in any area. In order to apply for the position of APDO, it is necessary to have a degree in Accounting.

The selection process for Municipal Tax Auditor has three objective tests, one of general knowledge and two of specific knowledge, in addition to essay and essay test.

As for the APPGG and APDO positions, an objective test is applied with general and specific knowledge, writing, essay test and case study. In the case of vacancies for APPGG, there is proof of titles.

Registration starts next Wednesday and can be done on the Vunesp Foundation until the 25th of July. The registration fee is R$ 135 for the position of Municipal Tax Auditor, R$ 98 for APPGG, and R$ 85 for APDO.























