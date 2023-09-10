Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/09/2023 – 18:27

At the end of August, São Paulo City Hall launched a tender for the structural recovery of Elevado Presidente João Goulart, better known as Minhocão, located in the center of São Paulo. The estimated cost is R$60.3 million, with a deadline of 18 months to complete the work after publication of the work order.

The planned interventions on the highway were delimited after technical inspection. These include deep repairs, crack treatment, cleaning and unblocking, pavement repair, removal of debris and vegetation and concrete treatment.

The announcement of the selected engineering company is scheduled for September 20th. The work will cover the entire length of the elevated road, which is 2.5 kilometers long, in addition to the access points. The notice involves structural interventions, not directly related to leisure use.

A 2022 report by an engineering company hired by the City Hall highlighted a series of pathologies in Minhocão. These include exposure and corrosion of the reinforcement (metallic structure that supports the viaduct), falling parts of the concrete, humidity and drainage problems, among others.

There is no information so far about traffic blockages and possible impacts on opening Minhocão to pedestrians at night and on weekends. The guidance from the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) is that interventions on the roadways are mainly carried out between 9 pm and 5 am, to reduce impacts on vehicle traffic.

The work is part of a program to restore bridges and viaducts. According to the August report from the Ricardo Nunes (MDB) administration, 58 works of this type are underway and at least 47 are in the bidding and contracting process. In 2018, the case of a viaduct that gave way on Marginal do Pinheiros drew attention to the lack of maintenance of these structures.