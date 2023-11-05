Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/11/2023 – 21:23

The city of São Paulo intends to accelerate the burial of electrical network wires in the municipality and, to this end, plans to use resources from the Contribution for the Cost of the Public Lighting Service (Cosip), charged to consumers’ electricity bills, to finance this initiative in areas considered priority, Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) said today. He said he had already received an opinion from the Municipal Attorney General’s Office evaluating the viability of the idea.

“The opinion I got from the prosecutor’s office is that I can use the Cosip resource to bury wires, especially because, as we reached 99.5% of the entire city with LED, we had a saving of 54% on the bill power. We have resources to use within the Municipal Lighting Fund, which is Cosip”, said the mayor this Saturday, during a press conference to talk about the restoration of energy in the city of São Paulo.

On Friday afternoon, a strong storm left 2.1 million people without power in the city. Of this total, only 600,000 had their service restored by the afternoon of this Saturday, 4th. The forecast is that normalization will only occur until next Tuesday, 7th.

The city of São Paulo is already going through the process of burying power lines in several locations, especially in the central region of the city, said the mayor. According to him, there are more than 380 poles that could already be removed, from the point of view of the energy service, but are awaiting the resolution of some pending issue related to telecom services or the Traffic Engineering Company (CET).

Nunes commented that, in addition to burying wires in priority areas with Cosip resources, a proposal presented by Enel to the city council suggests offering consumers located in non-priority areas the option of closure with cost sharing.

“Our idea is to help us speed up this process (of burial), but, as Vicenzo (Ruotolo, Enel’s operations director) said here, we can’t pass the bill to the user. So it has to be something that he can choose within a consultation that the city hall will carry out for non-priority areas. And those priority areas the City Hall will do together with Enel using Cosip resources”, he summarized.

When asked about Enel’s investments in burying the network, Ruotolo commented that the distributor is subject to regulation that operates under the concept of prudent investment, that is, the investment to be made by the concessionaire – and remunerated by the tariff – must comply with the customers’ ability to pay. “Regulation always aims to equate the sustainability of the distributor with the sustainability of the customer’s tariff payment, because this would become something unsustainable,” he said. According to him, the underground network has a value ten times higher than the aerial network.