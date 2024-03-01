Ricardo Nunes fulfilled his schedule at the location, but, before his arrival, wooden protections with the name of the Psol pre-candidate were replaced

On Thursday (Feb 29, 2024), São Paulo City Hall replaced signs with graffiti with the name of Guilherme Boulos (PSol), opposition candidate in this year's elections, in a drainage project in the South Zone of the capital. The removal of the fences took place before the mayor's agenda Ricardo Nunes (MDB), in the Vila Mariana neighborhood.

In images received by Power360you can see the inscriptions “stay, there will be Boulos”; “Boulos Mayor”; It is “Squid. PT. Psol” on the sidings. During the removal, a man kicked the signs and criticized the city hall's action.

See images of the graffiti:

Subsequently, according to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, Ricardo Nunes was accused by residents about the decision to change the protections. According to a couple, the equipment was placed only for Nunes' visit to the site.

The mayor then accused a filmmaker of spray-painting the fences, which ended up causing a fight. Ricardo Nunes denied that the city hall had placed the protections just for the agenda and stated that the signs were installed in December of last year.

To the Power360, Nunes confirmed the city hall's decision to change the fences due to graffiti with the opponent's name. In a conversation with journalists, the mayor of São Paulo also lamented the political polarization and guaranteed the delivery of the drainage work in the neighborhood by the end of this month.