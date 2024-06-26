Municipal directory of the Workers’ Party in São Paulo would launch the Palestine Center this Tuesday (June 25)

A São Paulo City Council suspended this Tuesday (June 25, 2024) the holding of the “Seminar on the Situation of Palestine and the Workers’ Party”, which was scheduled for 7pm.

The idea of ​​holding the event was given by the councilor Luna Zarattini (PT), who received the letter from the President of the Chamber, Milton Leite (União Brasil), suspending the seminar.

According to Leite, the decision aims to ensure a “detailed analysis of aspects related to the event”.

The municipal directory of PT (Workers’ Party) in São Paulo would also launch, this Tuesday (June 25), the Palestine Center.

The idea is to intensify activities to support the Palestinian cause, in order to lead the party to act more strongly in demonstrations and actions.

Here is the full letter:

In official profile on X (formerly Twitter), councilwoman Luna Zarattini spoke in “censorship” and said that the City Council banned the seminar from taking place. The councilor classified the situation as a “absurd”.