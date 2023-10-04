Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/10/2023 – 20:12

The Urban, Metropolitan and Environmental Policy Commission of the São Paulo City Council summoned federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) and the president of the Subway Workers’ Union and member of the PSOL, Camila Lisboa, to explain the subway strike in São Paulo. capital that took place last Tuesday, 3rd. The call responds to a request from councilor Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil) and is another chapter in the political battle generated around the issue in recent days and which involves Boulos, mayor Ricardo Nunes ( MDB) and governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). There were five votes in favor of the call and only two against in the collegiate. However, the deputy’s advisors say that the measure is invalid, as the House’s regulations do not provide for this possibility.

In the summons request, councilor Rubinho Nunes stated that the strike impacted the lives of citizens and that there were excesses, due to a lack of respect for court decisions regarding mandatory minimum scales. According to him, the strike movement would be “Illegitimate and abusive”. To justify the request to summon Boulos, he stated that the deputy has shown an interest in ensuring that privatization does not occur.

Only councilors Arselino Tatto (PT) and Silvia from Bancada Feminista (PSOL) voted against the request. They did not question the commission’s power to make the call. Silvia stated, in her vote, that “the government base wants to play politics”. “It’s one thing to do politics. It means calling a public hearing to discuss issues that interest the people, the population. And another is to play politics and want to pick up themes to want to surf the wave, which is what councilor Rubinho Nunes does in this movement”, said Silvia.

Boulos always acts outside the law, without having to give explanations for his actions. It’s his style in politics

Rubinho Nunes

When contacted, deputy Guilherme Boulos’ office informed that it had not received notification about the matter and that the summons is not valid. “There is no legal basis for this type of summons. Unfortunately, the councilor responsible appears to be poorly prepared to carry out his role”, added the parliamentarian’s advisor.

The Chamber’s regulations, in its article 46, in fact give permanent committees the power only to “summon the Municipal Secretaries, those responsible for direct or indirect administration and the Councilors of the Municipal Audit Court, to provide information on matters inherent to the their responsibilities”. Not even the plenary would have the power to summon people outside this scope.

When asked to comment on the fact that the rules do not provide for summons from people outside the situations in question, councilor Rubinho Nunes informed, through his office, that “calls can be expanded, by analogy, to deputies, as there is subsidy from House Committees of Inquiry.” And he also stated that “there is the possibility of sending a letter of invitation to hear the deputy, who seems to fear explanations to the Legislature”. “Boulos always acts outside the law, without having to give explanations for his actions. It’s his style in politics. Because now he will have to answer for his actions in an official way”, said Rubinho.