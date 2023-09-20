There were 47 votes in favor, 5 abstentions and no votes against; Camilo Cristófaro used the phrase “it’s a black thing” during a session in May 2022

By 47 votes in favor and 5 abstentions, the São Paulo councilor Camilo Cristófaro (Avante) had his mandate revoked this Tuesday afternoon (September 19, 2023) after he was accused of breach of parliamentary decorum for a speech considered racist. There were also 2 offsides and one absence. The decision was taken in a plenary session at the São Paulo City Council.

The episode involving the councilor took place in May 2022. In audio leaked during a broadcast by the CPI (Parliamentary Inquiry Commission) of transport applications, Cristófaro was caught saying statements considered racist. At the time, the politician said: “They fixed it and didn’t wash the sidewalk. It’s a black thing, right?”.

On August 30, the CCJ (Committee on Constitution, Justice and Participatory Legislation) approved the revocation process, approving a request from the City Council’s Internal Affairs Department. Here’s the complete of the process (22 MB).

During the session this Tuesday (September 19), Cristófaro spoke in the gallery and said that his colleagues were not “judging”but the “running”. He also stated that people present in the plenary would have received R$50 and a basic food basket to chant “racist”.

“Where are the movements if I walk all over this city and I have never been offended by anyone? Do you know why? Because we have work. We are in the communities”he stated.

ACQUITTED IN COURT

On July 13 of this year, the TJSP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo) acquitted councilor Camilo Cristófaro accused of uttering racist speech in the São Paulo City Council. In audio leaked in session, he said: “It’s a black thing, right?”.

In the decision, judge Fábio Aguiar Munhoz Soares pointed out that “the speech itself in its objectivity could indeed be considered discriminatory, but when it is said without the desire to discriminate there is a natural emptying of the intention”. Here’s the complete of the sentence (PDF – 77 kB).

“The people who heard the phrase being said by the accused did not know the context in which it was said or to whom it was directed, and began to censure the accused solely because he had said something of a discriminatory/racist nature without investigating, however, the context in which the speech was delivered”he completed.

In Soares’ assessment, for Cristófaro to be condemned, “it was necessary that not only his speech be duly proven in the records, but also his awareness and will to discriminate, as this was not the case and it would be enough to cut out speeches from their contexts to make it possible to condemn anyone.”.

The judge stated that the witnesses heard at the trial proved that the councilor’s statement was “taken from a context of jokes, jokes, but never from a context of segregation, discrimination or anything like that”.

REMEMBER THE CASE

On May 3, Cristófaro had his audio leaked during a session of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on applications, at the São Paulo Chamber.

“Not washing the sidewalk… it’s a black thing, right?”said the councilor who participated remotely.

After the speech by Cristófaro, the president of the commission, Adilson Amadeu (União Brasil), interrupted work for 5 minutes.

Hours after the episode, the councilor apologized and even gave two versions of what happened. First, he released a video in which he appears with Beetles and says that the speech was in reference to black cars.

Watch (56s):

Afterwards, when participating in person at the College of Chamber Leaders, he stated that he was “joking” and referring to a “brother friend”.

He said: “I was going to record a program that wasn’t recorded in my car shed. I was with [Anderson] Chuchu, who is the chief of staff at Sub do Ipiranga, and is black. I mentioned to him that it was there. In fact, on Sunday we did some cleaning there and when I arrived I said: ‘this is a black thing, right?’. I spoke to Chuchu, like a brother, because he is my brother”.

As a result of what happened, the PSB of São Paulo left Cristófaro. The politician’s departure, however, had already been under negotiation since April 28.

According to the state president of the PSB, Jonas Donizette, the dismissal was prompted by a political conflict caused by the change in the direction of the São Paulo municipal directory, whose new president is the federal deputy Tabata Amaral.

Wanted by Power360 at the time of the audio leak, councilor Camilo Cristófaro responded by message, in full: “Their policy. I didn’t fly over [sic] dead bodies. I am human. 70% of my employees are Afro-Brazilian. I was unhappy in one context, but never racism”.