Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/26/2023 – 22:00

Share



The plenary session of the City Council of São Paulo approved, on the night of this Monday, 26th, the draft revision of the Master Plan definitively. The extraordinary session began around noon and lasted for almost eight hours. There were 44 votes in favor and 11 against.

Housing movements were divided over the approval. The text will proceed to the sanction of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). Between the first vote, at the end of May, and the final vote, this Monday, the text underwent changes amid criticism from urban planners and neighborhood associations, in addition to negotiations between councilors and also the Executive.

Before the vote, in the morning, Nunes had stated that the plan has to be seen “in a broad way” and the law should reduce the housing deficit in the city. “It is necessary to carry out a broad analysis of the Master Plan. Some comments are focusing only on one issue. We cannot disregard the housing deficit. We have more than 400,000 housing units. We need to encourage housing in the city,” said the mayor. New amendments will still be voted on.

The project proposes changes in the most important municipal urban law, with a series of rules and constructive incentives that are evident in the city today, such as those that resulted in the concentration of vertical integration near subways, trains and bus lanes, for example. The text voted on is a substitute, presented by the rapporteur, Rodrigo Goulart (PSD), on the night of Wednesday, 21, with a series of changes in relation to what was approved in the first vote, some of which until then had not been debated in the public hearings .

The text has been criticized by part of the urban planners and the general population, who argue that the substitute mischaracterizes the current Master Plan, in force since 2014, by expanding the axes to areas in the innermost parts of the neighborhoods and by other varied changes, how to allocate part of the priority municipal fund for housing and mobility to resurfacing and paving roads. The developer and real estate sector has positioned itself favorably towards the verticalization proposed by the plan and says that the expansion of areas for buildings with no height limit is necessary to attract the population to more structured areas of the city.

The last public hearing was held hours before the extraordinary session, in the morning. The event was attended by housing movements, neighborhood associations and citizens in general, who were mostly critical of the text put to the vote and who asked for the postponement of the vote. One man had to be evacuated after he became emotional and verbally attacked housing movements.

Several amendments were presented, authored by government supporters and the opposition, such as the removal of the section that exempts football stadiums from ISS and the change in the rule that prohibits the authorization of a “free” parking space for micro-apartments, with less than 30 square meters.

The PSOL Bench declared this Monday that it will judicialize the project. “The way this substitute is found is a step backwards”, declared Silvia Ferraro, from the Feminist Banquet (PSOL) to journalists. “Who are you going to join? For the real estate market to build high-end apartments,” she added.

Also to journalists, the president of the Urban Policy Commission, Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil), said that the expectation is that the project will be sanctioned by the mayor “in its entirety”.

In the first vote and again in the second, councilor Luana Alves (PSOL) displayed a poster against Nunes. Mobilizations against the text also took place outside the Chamber and inside the plenary, by housing movements and neighborhood associations.

The revised version will remain at least until 2029, when new changes should be discussed in the Chamber.

See below how each councilor voted on the PL for the revision of the Master Plan

Councilors who voted against:

Celso Giannazi (PSOL)

Chris Monteiro (New)

Elaine do Quilombo (PSOL)

Elisha Gabriel (PSB)

Hélio Rodrigues (PT)

João Ananias (PT)

Luana Alves (PSOL)

Jussara Basso (PSOL)

Luna Zarattini (PT)

Silvia from the Feminist Banquet (PSOL)

Toninho Vespoli (PSOL)

Councilors who voted in favour:

Adilson Amadeu (União Brasil)

Alessandro Guedes (PT)

André Santos (Republicans)

Arselino Tattoo (PT)

Atilio Francisco (Republicans)

Aurélio Nomura (PSDB)

Beto Social (PSDB)

Camilo Cristofaro (Forward)

Coronel Salles (União Brasil)

Danilo from the Health Center (We can)

Dr. Sidney Cruz (Solidarity)

Dr. Nunes Peixeiro (MDB)

Dr. Sandra Tadeu (União Brasil)

Edir Sales (PSD)

Eli Corrêa (União Brasil)

Ely Teruel (We Can)

Fabio Riva (PSDB)

Fernando Holiday (Republicans)

George Hato (MDB)

Gilson Barreto (PSDB)

Isaac Felix (PL)

Jair Tattoo (PT)

Janaina Lima (MDB)

Joao Jorge (PSDB)

Jorge Wilson Filho (Republicans)

Major Palumbo (PP)

Manuel Del Rio (PT)

Marcelo Messiah (MDB)

Marlon Luz (MDB)

Milton Ferreira (We can)

Milton Leite (União Brasil)

Paul Frange (PTB)

Ricardo Teixeira (União Brasil)

Rinaldi Digilio (União Brasil)

Roberto Tripoli (PV)

Rodolfo Dispatcher (PSC)

Rodrigo Goulart (PSD)

Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil)

Ruth Costa (PSDB)

Sandra Santana (PSDB)

Samson Pereira (Republicans)

Senival Moura (PT)

Thammy Miranda (PL)

Xexeu Tripoli (PSDB)























