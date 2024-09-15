All 20 government planes and helicopters were used simultaneously to contain the flames in the state

THE Civil Defense of Sao Paulo carried out the largest aerial operation in the history of the State to combat the fires that hit the State this Saturday (14.Sep.2024). All 20 government helicopters and planes were used simultaneously.

The state government has contracted 2,000 flight hours and poured more than 760,000 liters of water over the burning areas. The governor Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) set up a crisis cabinet at Palácio dos Bandeirantes that coordinated the operation against the fires.

According to the government, São Paulo had 13 major fires this Saturday (September 14). Around 15,000 people are working to contain the fire in the state. According to data from the system Burned BD of Inpe (National Institute for Space Research), the State has already had more than 7,168 fire outbreaks in 2024.

CAPITAL IS THE 4TH METROPOLIS WITH THE WORST AIR

Despite an improvement this Saturday (14.Sep.2024), the city of São Paulo remains one of the metropolises with the worst air in the world. At 10:50 am, the city ranked 4th in the ranking from the Swiss website IQAirscoring 129 on the AQI (air quality index) – the higher the number, the worse. At 7 am, that number was 151.

The concentration of pollutants in the atmosphere is 49 µg/m³. This is 9.4 times the recommended annual air quality guideline value of the WHO (World Health Organization), according to IQAir. The air in the capital of São Paulo is currently considered “harmful to sensitive groups”.

COUNTRY RECORDS MORE THAN 53,000 OUTBREAKS IN SEPTEMBER

September 2024 is on track to surpass August in the number of fire outbreaks in Brazil. Last month, 68,635 such incidents were recorded, according to data from the system BDBurnings of Inpe (National Institute for Space Research). It was the highest number for the period since 2010 – when 91,085 outbreaks were recorded – and the 5th worst in the historical series, which began in 1998.

Even before the end of the month, Brazil has already registered (from September 1st to 13th) 53,086 fire outbreaks. If this rate continues, it could end September with more than 100,000 outbreaks – considering the daily average recorded so far.