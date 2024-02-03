Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/03/2024 – 7:57

Starting this Saturday, the 3rd, and until the end of the carnival period, on the 18th, the São Paulo Military Police will offer, during the block parades, a special space to assist victims of sexual crimes. It is the first time that an initiative of this type has been adopted by the São Paulo PM. The tent will feature female military police officers to welcome the female audience.

“The approach will be as sensitive as possible, because the situation is not easy for the victim. Let's talk about what happened and check the situation to proceed with the incident”, says Captain Daniella Fernandes Okada, responsible for policing in Ibirapuera Park, in the south zone of the capital. The region is one of the megablock circuits, attracting thousands of people during the eight days of the parade.

The tent in this region will be set up on Avenida Pedro Álvares Cabral, close to the Legislative Assembly. Victims of harassment or other sexual crimes can go to the space to report it. Police officers were also instructed to forward cases caught during their patrols to local locations. In the tents, victims will receive special assistance and guidance to register the incident.

Corporal Stephanie de Lima is one of the police officers who will respond to the cases. “We can understand firsthand what revelers are going through at the moment, because we are also women. Unfortunately, we know it happens. Let’s listen to what she has to say and, from there, take action,” she says.

Colonel Renato Lopes Gomes da Silva, commander of the Metropolitan Area Policing Command 2 (CPA/M-2), highlights that this is the first time that the Military Police has carried out this type of reception. “It is a clear message to everyone that, if a crime eventually happens, we are ready to assist them.”

According to the PM, a stolen kiss or touching without permission could constitute the crime of sexual harassment. Obscene gestures can also be reported and, depending on the severity, the attacker may be arrested. “If the woman doesn’t report it, it will continue to happen. When we manage to curb this type of behavior, it shows that it is not going unnoticed. People are adopting more appropriate conduct”, says Captain Daniella.

Starting this Saturday, 20,000 police officers (15,000 military personnel and 5,000 civilians) will be on the streets of the State of São Paulo, with 6,000 vehicles, participating in Operation Carnival 2024. The action will also have assistance from drones, helicopters and boats. Operation Carnival continues until the 18th, with reinforcements during street block and samba school parades. In addition to serving at police stations, civil police officers will work on intelligence actions, using plainclothes vehicles, drones and helicopters.

In addition to police officers on foot circulating in strategic locations, security will have plainclothes officers to observe suspicious behavior and prevent crimes, notifying the operations center.