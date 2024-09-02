Boulos and Nunes show family members, while Datena talks about “real life”; Tabata did not release new advertisement

Candidates for Mayor of São Paulo Ricardo Nunes (MDB), Guilherme Boulos (Psol) and José Luiz Datena (PSDB) released new electoral commercials this Monday (2.Aug.2024) showing details of their personal lives. Tabata Amaral (PSB) did not share material.

Electoral legislation determines that open television and radio channels must have 90 minutes to broadcast the pieces until October 3. The election will be held on October 6 throughout the national territory.

The current mayor of the capital of São Paulo showed where his life as a businessman began. He says that he set up an office above a butcher shop, in a commercial building, in Praça Lisboa.

The jingle, which says that Nunes is “child of the outskirts”, states that the candidate for reelection undertook work on the site “and always came back” over there.

The 6-minute ad also shows his family again: his wife Regina, his 3 children, his grandson and his dogs.

The federal deputy showed new excerpts from the president’s visit Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and First Lady Janja Lula da Silva at her home in Campo Limpo, in the south of the city.

It also showed testimonies from his parents, doctors Maria Ivete Castro Boulos and Marcos Boulos, who spoke about their son’s academic and political career in social movements. The candidate’s grandmother, Dona Cida, aged 100, also appears.

Jose Luiz Datena (PSDB):

Presenter Datena spoke succinctly because of the short amount of TV time (35 seconds). He said that “real life” it’s not like “an Instagram post where everything is always perfect.” He claimed to know the population’s problems and to have the courage to solve them.

The businessman Pablo Marcal was left out of the electoral propaganda, as his party, the PRTB, did not have enough elected officials in 2022 to ensure that candidates have TV and radio time.

DESPITE THE NAME, IT IS NOT FREE

The law determines that political parties are exempt from paying for insertions. Not only are they exempt, but the law also prohibits political parties from paying for any advertising on television during election time.

However, this exemption does not mean that advertisements are free. In 2022, for example, the Federal Revenue Service calculated that approximately R$992 million did not enter the public coffers due to advertisements. This is because broadcasters deduct the money from their taxes to the Union through an accounting calculation.

Data relating to this year’s election has not yet been released.

