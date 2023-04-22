The S&P agency confirmed the BBB rating on Italy and kept the outlook stable, emphasizing how our country’s economic growth will slow down to +0.4% in 2023 due to high inflation and the tightening of the conditions of the credit. S&P estimates that Italy’s GDP will accelerate to +1.0% in 2024.

The agency explains that “the stable outlook reflects our expectation that Italy’s public debt ratio will decline in 2023-2026, an assessment offset by the risk of a reversal in the implementation of key reforms, including integrated ones in Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan, resulting in a delay in EU support”.

The rating – S&P warns – “could come under downward pressure if the government fails to put debt-to-GDP on a downward path due to persistent tax deviations, a prolonged interest rate shock or as a result of a growth weaker than expected. Only partial implementation of the reforms, especially those linked to the disbursement of EU funds, would also lead to risks for growth and for the public finances, and consequently downward pressure on the rating”.

“The preparation of the 2024 budget will be important for assessing the government’s commitment to fiscal prudence”, writes the S&P agency in the note in which it confirms the rating and the outlook for Italy, noting that since the creation of the government “the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pursued a moderate and pragmatic approach towards Europe and fiscal policy, exemplified by the approval of the 2023 Budget, which has maintained a certain fiscal prudence, in line with her predecessor Mario Draghi”.

S&P also recalls the positive results of the Brothers of Italy and of the other parties of the government coalition “and this suggests that it will be able to pursue its agenda without too many political obstacles”. However, if this coalition were to “fail to sustain domestic support, the government could come under pressure to deviate from prudent fiscal policy. In this sense, the 2024 Budget will be an important indication of the government’s policy direction”.