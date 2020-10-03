Famous singer SP Balasubramanian had recently said goodbye to the world. SP Balasubramaniam was hospitalized for more than one and a half months after becoming corona and breathed his last there. At the same time, there is a fast demand for the singer to be awarded the Bharat Ratna on social media. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is also among those who are demanding Bharat Ratna for SP Balasubramanian.

CM of Andhra Pradesh wrote a letter to PM Modi

Girish Kumar of Bengaluru first filed an online petition and its people joined it. Girish Kumar is the administrator of SP Balasubramanian’s Facebook Fanpage. Apart from this, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy also wrote a letter to PM Modi in this context which was supported by Kamal Haasan.

These people got Bharat Ratna in music world

Let us tell you that earlier in the music world MS Shubhalakshmi, Ustad Bismillah Khan, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Lata Mangeshkar, Bhimsen Joshi and Bhupen Hazarika have been awarded Bharat Ratna for their contribution in the world of music.

Died on 25 September

Please tell that on September 25, 2020, SP Balasubramanian died. On 5 August they were found to be corona infected, after which they were placed on life support. His condition also showed improvement after being found corona negative. But suddenly his health deteriorated again and he died.

SP Balasubramanian sang 40 thousand songs

SP Balasubramaniam sang over 40 thousand songs in 16 languages. He was awarded the National Film Award six times for Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi songs. In 2012, he was also given the NTR National Award. SP Balasubramaniam was honored by the Government of India with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011.