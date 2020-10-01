The great singer SP Bala Subramaniam did not live among us. He lost the battle of life after struggling for nearly 52 days with Corona. The MGM Hospital in Chennai left no stone unturned to cure them. Deepak Subramanian of that hospital has shared a post on Tuesday. In this, he has shared things related to the treatment of Bala Subramaniam.

’52 Days with Legend’

The doctor recalls 52 days spent with SP Bala Subramaniam. Titled the post, ’52 days with this legend’. Doctor Deepak told that he has been a big fan of SP Bala Subramaniam and spent many nights listening to his songs. He wrote, “Everyday routine in the hospital is to dispose of what happened overnight after congestion in my room, take rounds and then go to OT.” But the last 52 days were very different. I used to spend 4-5 hours with a person who was very close to my heart.



Suddenly deteriorated condition

In a long letter, Dr. Deepak told that when Bala Subramaniam was to be taken to ICU after having corona in August, they were hesitating how he would react. However he immediately said, Deepak, do whatever is necessary. He wrote that in the meantime many kinds of rumors kept going on. At the same time, a few days before his death, the doctors succeeded in making him sit for 20 minutes. Everyone was very happy to see this. But in the last 48 hours, his health-condition took a U-turn so fast that any treatment could not help. The doctor also said that SP Bala Subramaniam had become corona negative, but the virus had a very bad effect on his health, due to which he lost his life. The doctor has also written that the 52 days spent with him will remain the most memorable moments of his life.

