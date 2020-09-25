Evergreen singer SP Bala Subramaniam in tune and hit Hindi songs is no longer with us. From the film and music world, the grief of his departure across the country is clearly visible. SP Bala Subramaniam himself said in an interview that I do not want to die and this clip is Bollywood actor R.K. Madhavan has shared.

As soon as the news of SP Bala Subramaniam’s demise came, celebrities from Bollywood to South Cinema came on social media to pay tribute to him. Everyone expressed their feelings for him in their own way. R. Madhavan also shared a video of SP Bala Subramaniam on Instagram, in which he is seen saying – I don’t want to die.

Sharing this video, Madhavan wrote, ‘Legend wants them to be remembered in this way. The tremendous longing to live… and so am I missing them. Always laughing.

SP Balasubrahmanyam Died: Death of veteran singer SP Bala Subramaniam

Let us know that on August 5, there was a report of his admission in the hospital. He told through a video that he does not have any special symptoms. He had released a video, stating that he did not have much problem but was being admitted at the behest of the family. He told the fans not to worry that he will recover soon and return. After this, his condition continued to deteriorate. On September 14, there was an update from his son that his condition is improving. He finally died on Friday after a long fight with Corona.