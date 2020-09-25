Sharing this video, Madhavan wrote, ‘Legend wants them to be remembered in this way. The tremendous longing to live… and so am I missing them. Always laughing.
SP Balasubrahmanyam Died: Death of veteran singer SP Bala Subramaniam
Let us know that on August 5, there was a report of his admission in the hospital. He told through a video that he does not have any special symptoms. He had released a video, stating that he did not have much problem but was being admitted at the behest of the family. He told the fans not to worry that he will recover soon and return. After this, his condition continued to deteriorate. On September 14, there was an update from his son that his condition is improving. He finally died on Friday after a long fight with Corona.
