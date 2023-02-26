The government of São Paulo communicated this Saturday, 25th, that it will exempt from ICMS the companies that donate goods to the Social Fund of São Paulo or assistance entities of public utility for distribution to the municipalities of the North Coast, punished by the rains of the last end of week.

“It would not be appropriate to charge tax on corporate donations, so we decided to remove the ICMS tax”, explains the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas.

In order to have the tax abatement, the company must donate to the São Paulo Social Fund, the body that is concentrating the receipt and distribution of donations. Then just issue the tax document without the ICMS highlight, says the state government bulletin.