Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2024 – 19:20

A new mass of hot, dry air that began advancing this Thursday, the 29th, is expected to settle over Brazil in the first week of September. According to meteorologists, there will be a new heat wave starting on Monday, the 2nd. This could be the strongest of the year: worse than the first two recorded at the beginning of 2024 (in March and May), in terms of duration and temperature range.

Most of Brazil is expected to face days of extreme heat, with temperatures above historical averages and very low humidity levels, similar to those in desert regions, which could further aggravate the situation of the fires in the Central-West. In São Paulo, there is also a fire risk alert in almost the entire state for the coming days.

Air humidity may reach emergency levels – below 12% in many areas of southern Mato Grosso, inland São Paulo, Triângulo Mineiro, northeastern Mato Grosso do Sul and southern Goiás.

Heat waves in September are very common in much of Brazil, especially in the central region of the country. According to the meteorological company Climatempo, however, in recent years these heat waves have started earlier and have been more intense and longer.

“This new heat wave is linked to normal weather conditions. This is not unusual at this time of year,” says meteorologist Luiz Felippe Gozzo, from São Paulo State University (Unesp).

“Global warming is contributing to these things becoming more frequent. There have already been some heat waves during the summer this year and this repetition is related to climate change,” he continues. “But we can’t say based on a single case, this case in September, because there are other factors contributing to this happening.”

The final stretch of winter will be marked by high temperatures: the first strong cold front of September should only advance from the 19th, reducing the heat in some states. Spring officially begins on the 22nd and lasts until December 21st.

At this time of year, according to Climatempo, sunlight is already higher, solar radiation is more intense and, as the weather will remain dry, this favors greater heating of the soil and air. As the days become increasingly longer as winter ends, the heat spreads even further.

The first strong cold front of September is only expected to advance from the 19th, reducing the heat in some states. Until then, most of Brazil is expected to face days of extreme heat, with very low levels of humidity, similar to those in desert regions, which could further aggravate the situation of the fires in the Central-West.

Air humidity could reach emergency levels – below 12% in many cities in the south of Mato Grosso, in the interior of São Paulo, in the Minas Gerais triangle, in the northeast of Mato Grosso do Sul and in the south of Goiás.