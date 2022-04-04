(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher on Monday, as a jump in shares of Twitter and U.S.-listed Chinese companies offset concerns of further sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.05% to 34,799.98 shortly after opening. The S&P 500 rose 0.05% to 4,547.97​ points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.30% to 14,304.351 points.

(By Bansari Mayur Kamdar)

