07/13/2023 – 21:48

The extratropical cyclone from the south that brought wind, caused the fall of trees, accidents and deaths in São Paulo this Thursday, the 13th, also impacted the functioning of the airports of Congonhas and Guarulhos, which had altered routes and flights rushed along the day.

At São Paulo International Airport (Guarulhos), three flights were launched during the morning, thanks to “adverse weather conditions”, as reported in a note by GRU Airport, responsible for managing the site. According to the concessionaire, operations are already normalized earlier this evening, for landings and takeoffs.

In Congonhas, strong winds caused six flights to arrive between the end of the morning and the beginning of the afternoon, but the airport is already operating “normally” for takeoffs and landings, according to Infraero. Still, at least 11 flights were canceled tonight.

“In all, until 6 pm, 71 flights scheduled to take off from CGH (Congonhas) this afternoon operated with some delay due to strong winds. There were also six cancellations due to adverse weather conditions at CGH, GRU and bases in the southern region”, said Gol in a note.

“This is a fact totally beyond the control of the company, which adopts all the necessary technical and operational measures to guarantee a safe operation for everyone”, said the company, stating that the affected customers have been notified directly and received “the necessary assistance” . The status of flights offered by the company can be followed here.

Earlier this evening, Azul and Latam had four flights to Congonhas canceled, in addition to others with expected delays ranging from 30 minutes to two hours. Sought, the companies did not manifest themselves until the publication.

Impact in Paraná

In the South region, Portos do Paraná informs that the ports of Paranaguá and Antonina continue to operate partially due to the intensity of the winds. Since the night of Wednesday, 12, some activities alternate periods of operation and stops, for the safety of port workers, the concessionaire said in a note.

