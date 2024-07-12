Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 13:08

São Paulo, 12 – São Paulo’s agribusiness exports increased by 8.9% in the first half of 2024, reaching US$ 14.00 billion. Imports grew by 7.3%, totaling US$ 2.78 billion, providing a surplus of US$ 11.22 billion, an increase of 9.4% compared to the same period in 2023. The survey is carried out by the coordinator of the São Paulo Agribusiness Technology Agency (Apta), Carlos Nabil Ghobril, and by researchers José Alberto Ângelo and Marli Dias Mascarenhas Oliveira, from the Institute of Agricultural Economics (IEA-Apta), of the São Paulo Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply.

The five main export groups of São Paulo’s agribusiness in the first half of 2024 were: Sugar and Alcohol Complex: 37% share totaling US$ 5.18 billion (91.1% sugar and 8.9% ethanol); Forestry Products: 11% share with a total of US$ 1.54 billion (53.0% cellulose and 39.7% paper); Soybean Complex: 11% share registering a total of US$ 1.54 billion (82.3% soybeans in grain); Meat: 10.8% share reaching a value of US$ 1.51 billion (83.3% beef); Juices: 8.2% share with a total of US$ 1.15 billion (97.7% orange juice).

These five groups accounted for 78.0% of São Paulo’s external sectoral sales. The coffee group, traditional in the state, appears in sixth place, with a 4.5% share and total sales of US$ 634.95 million (74.2% green coffee and 22.4% instant coffee).

There were significant variations in exports from the main groups compared to the first half of 2023: increases for the sugar-alcohol complex (+35.8%), coffee (+29.6%), juices (+19.1%) and forestry (+17.4%); and drops for the soybean complex (-39.7%) and meat (-0.5%).