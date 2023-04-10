SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Sao Paulo state water and sanitation company Sabesp said late on Thursday night that São Paulo regulatory agency Arsesp had authorized the company to raise its tariffs by 9.56% in relation to amounts currently charged.

The adjustment process, among other factors, considered IPCA inflation of 5.6% in the 12 months through February, an extraordinary tariff review result of 5.55% and a “compensatory adjustment” related to 2021 to be discounted from 1. 4%, informed Sabesp in a material fact.

The company’s new tariffs will come into effect from May 10, Sabesp informed.

PRIVATIZATION AND SPLIT

On Friday, Sabesp stated that the so-called “non-enforceability of bidding” for contracting support and consulting services for privatization studies of the company was ratified and published in the Official State Gazette.

With that, the company should sign this Monday the hiring of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to advise the process.

Sabesp also announced its withdrawal from the Brazilian Association of State Sanitation Companies (Aesbe), citing disagreements between the company’s current management and the entity’s positions on the readjustment of the sanitation framework. In addition to Sabesp, Copasa, from Minas Gerais, withdrew from the entity.

In a statement, Aesbe stated that it was “surprised” by the requests for the two companies to leave the entity, “given that the two companies did not oppose the position of the association of associates and the entity’s board at any time in recent years”.