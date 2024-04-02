Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/04/2024 – 12:49

São Paulo, 2 – The State of São Paulo reached, on Monday, the target of 100% of orchard inspection reports for citrus canker and HLB (greening) delivered by orange producers, the best rate in 20 years. The deadline for submitting the report came to an end on January 15th, but defaulting producers were called to regularize the situation, informs the State Department of Agriculture and Supply, through the Agricultural Defense Coordination (CDA).

According to data from the computerized Animal and Plant Management system (Gedave), as of January 15, 96.6% of the citrus sector managed to meet the deadline for delivering the document reporting the inspections carried out between July 1 and December 31, 2023 .

After searching for producers who had not submitted the report, the number of inspected plants, which previously was 214.9 million, increased to 219.8 million. Furthermore, the numbers indicate that 10,398 reports were delivered and 2.3 million plants with symptoms of the disease were eradicated.

“Aiming at the health of the citrus sector, the Agricultural Defense, from January onwards, began to contact defaulters to regularize their situations, making it possible to know the real situation of these orchards and so that citrus cultivation in the State of São Paulo continues to be a national reference”, said the agronomist and director of the Plant Health Defense Center (CDSV), Adão Marin, in the note. “Properties that submitted reports after January 15th will be drawn and will have on-site inspection to check appropriate management,” he added.

Citrus canker is caused by the bacteria Xanthomonas citri pv. citrus which attacks all varieties and species of citrus, causes lesions on leaves, fruits and branches and, when in high incidence, causes defoliation and fruit fall. It is a restrictive pest for the commercialization of fruits to other States and also for export.

In the case of HLB (greening), there is a record of its occurrence throughout the State of São Paulo. The disease is caused by bacteria Candidatus Liberibacter spp. and spread by the psyllid insect (Diaphorina citri). It is considered the biggest threat to the sustainability of citrus farming.