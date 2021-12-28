The flu vaccination campaign will be expanded in São Paulo this Tuesday (28) and all people who did not take the immunizing against influenza in 2021 will be able to get vaccinated.

According to data from the Municipal Health Department, only 7,600 doses were applied this Monday (27) and the idea of ​​the São Paulo City Hall is to accelerate the vaccination coverage of the population from 6 months of age. Until yesterday, the capital was vaccinating only people over 60 years old, children between 6 months and 5 years, pregnant and postpartum women.

+ Vaccination of children against Covid-19 could start in January, says ministry

There will be 469 Basic Health Units (UBS) spread across the city, operating from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Vaccination points against Covid-19, such as drive-thrus, mega-stations and partner pharmacies, will also vaccinate both against the coronavirus and against Influenza.

According to City Hall data, until November 111,949 people with flu-like symptoms had been attended, 56,220 of which were suspected of Covid-19. In December, the numbers jumped to 238,021 consultations, with 108,835 suspected cases of Covid-19.

To check the vaccination sites, click here. THE Filometer it will also help you not to get in lines at service stations near your home.

